19:06 GMT +316 January 2017
    A Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag.

    Paris Conference Creates Momentum for Palestine's Int'l Recognition - Ambassador

    © AP Photo/ Bernat Armangue
    0 2410

    Palestine welcomes the closing statement of Sunday’s international conference on the Israel-Palestine conflict in Paris and believes it created a "momentum" for the countries that attended the meeting to recognize Palestine as an independent state, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The conference’s Joint Declaration urged both sides to avoid "unilateral steps," to reaffirm their commitment to the two-state solution and stressed that the basis for negotiations should be the 1967 borders, before Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

    "We are satisfied with Paris conference. It brought together more than 70 countries. They have sent the Israelis a good message that they should move to the two-state solution, they should end the occupation and work towards the settlement. This conference creates a momentum [for the international recognition of Palestine]. The head or the PLO Dr. Erekat called last evening on countries participating in the conference to recognize the Palestinian state. Immediately after this conference, the Palestinian side has sent a letter urging Paris to recognize the Palestinian state. We are hopeful," Nofal said.

    A balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem to Make Middle East 'Spit Blood for Years'
    The ambassador added, however, that the Palestinian side had some reservations concerning the implementation of the statement’s points.

    "It will not be an easy task to implement all of this because a new American administration takes office these days. There will be a new leadership in France as well," Nofal pointed.

    Israel has refused to take part in the Paris conference, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.

