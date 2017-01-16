Lavrov Explains Main Obstacle to Solving Palestinian Issue

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem to Make Middle East 'Spit Blood for Years'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Russia is a “consistent supporter of the restoration of the Palestinian unity and overcoming of a split that occurred ten years ago.”

“The lack of unity has a negative impact on a solution of the Palestinian problem … We are convinced that, in order to implement the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, it is necessary to go for a complicated but desirable compromises today,” Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of Palestinian parties in Moscow.

“At the end, as we understand, you all are united by a common goal – the creation of an independent, viable Palestinian state, living in peace and safety alongside with all its neighbors,” Lavrov said.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.