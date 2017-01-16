Register
17:36 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Lavrov Explains Main Obstacle to Solving Palestinian Issue

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8101

    The lack of unity among Palestinian political forces and movements makes it difficult to find a solution to the Palestinian issue, so it is necessary to seek a compromise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

    A balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem to Make Middle East 'Spit Blood for Years'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Russia is a “consistent supporter of the restoration of the Palestinian unity and overcoming of a split that occurred ten years ago.”

    “The lack of unity has a negative impact on a solution of the Palestinian problem … We are convinced that, in order to implement the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, it is necessary to go for a complicated but desirable compromises today,” Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of Palestinian parties in Moscow.

    “At the end, as we understand, you all are united by a common goal – the creation of an independent, viable Palestinian state, living in peace and safety alongside with all its neighbors,” Lavrov said.

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    Related:

    Paris Talks Participants Urge Israel, Palestine to Abstain From Unilateral Steps
    Moscow Hopes for Positive Outcome of Intra-Palestinian Talks in Moscow
    Fatah Hopes to Hold Elections in Palestine by June Amid Agreement With Hamas
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Resolution Conference Kicks off in Paris
    Tags:
    Sergei Lavrov, Palestine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Tourists visit a part of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, which means “Battleship Island,” off Nagasaki, Nagasaki Prefecture, southern Japan
    Living Nightmare: World’s Spookiest Spots Look Like Horror Movie Set
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok