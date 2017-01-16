Russia to Reduce Number of Nuclear Weapons if Other Nuclear Powers Join Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump said in a Sunday interview with The Times and Bild that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed earlier in the day that Moscow did not intend to raise the issue of lifting sanctions at international contacts.

"For sure, Russia will consider this proposal. I think any offer from the US President-elect is worth studying. Russia has repeatedly stated that it was ready for a dialogue… Apart from Russia and the United States there are other countries, which have official status of a nuclear powers, so the process should also involve these countries," Ozerov told RIA Novosti.