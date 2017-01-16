Promises vs Reality: Trump 'Resembles a Man Walking Through a Minefield'

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Speaks: US President-Elect's Statements Before and After Election

Among his priority goals, Trump named the fight against Daesh, disarmament talks with Russia and changes to US migration policy. In particular, Trump said he would trust both President Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but it " might not last long ."

Well, I start off trusting both – but let’s see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all," Trump said.

As for easing sanctions against Russia, Trump noted that the issue could be considered in connection with reaching a bilateral agreement on reducing nuclear weapons arsenals.

"For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it. But Russia’s hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," Trump said in the interview.

Moreover, Trump criticized Russia’s engagement in Syria.

"I think it's a very rough thing. Aleppo has been such a terrible humanitarian situation," he said.

Currently, Donald Trump finds himself in a very difficult situation, according to Vladimir Shapovalov, Director of the Center for Historical and Political Studies, at the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute.

"This situation is related to the colossal pressure mounted on Trump by Congress, including from the Republican Party and the Democratic establishment. He is also under pressure from media and public. His actions are in the spotlight now. So, it is crucial for him now not to make mistakes and any controversial statements. This is the main reason behind Trump’s words about the period of trust to Putin and Merkel," Shapovalov told Radio Sputnik.

The expert pointed out that Trump and his administration still do not have a clear understanding of their foreign policy, including on Russia, China or the European Union.

"This is what they will have to work out in the near future," he added.

The expert also commented on Trump’s remark about Russia’s military campaign in Syria.

Shapovalov noted that Trump is not a diplomat and cannot be one, so the world should be used to the fact that "from now it will receive such signals from Washington."

"Trump now resembles a man walking through a minefield. On the one hand, he is trying to make good on his promises. On the other hand, he is making attempts to adjust his principles to reality. He needs to understand what the US establishment and the American people want. This is why he is now making changes to his rhetoric," the analyst concluded.