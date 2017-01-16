Promises vs Reality: Trump 'Resembles a Man Walking Through a Minefield'

Well, I start off trusting both – but let’s see how long that lasts. It may not last long at all," Trump said.
As for easing sanctions against Russia, Trump noted that the issue could be considered in connection with reaching a bilateral agreement on reducing nuclear weapons arsenals.
"For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that’s part of it. But Russia’s hurting very badly right now because of sanctions, but I think something can happen that a lot of people are gonna benefit," Trump said in the interview.
Moreover, Trump criticized Russia’s engagement in Syria.
"I think it's a very rough thing. Aleppo has been such a terrible humanitarian situation," he said.
Currently, Donald Trump finds himself in a very difficult situation, according to Vladimir Shapovalov, Director of the Center for Historical and Political Studies, at the Moscow State Pedagogical Institute.
"This situation is related to the colossal pressure mounted on Trump by Congress, including from the Republican Party and the Democratic establishment. He is also under pressure from media and public. His actions are in the spotlight now. So, it is crucial for him now not to make mistakes and any controversial statements. This is the main reason behind Trump’s words about the period of trust to Putin and Merkel," Shapovalov told Radio Sputnik.
"This is what they will have to work out in the near future," he added.
The expert also commented on Trump’s remark about Russia’s military campaign in Syria.
Shapovalov noted that Trump is not a diplomat and cannot be one, so the world should be used to the fact that "from now it will receive such signals from Washington."
"Trump now resembles a man walking through a minefield. On the one hand, he is trying to make good on his promises. On the other hand, he is making attempts to adjust his principles to reality. He needs to understand what the US establishment and the American people want. This is why he is now making changes to his rhetoric," the analyst concluded.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The terrible Aleppo humanitarian situation you refer to Trump is obviously the terrorists robbing murdering raping and starving the residents whilst also under instruction from CIA handlers firing mortars at schools in particular killing 100's of children. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is always lonely at the top. Leaders are made under certain circumstances, some are born for those circumstances. Minefields? Every head of a household has them the minute they take on the welfare of another. Trump's? Yes, it is going to be hard to hold to the back pressure of the hose that drains the swamp. Fortunately, he he is not alone in this. Congress? You've got people who don't belong there. You have got others that are thankful for all three branches of government to keep them in check. You have others that are exemplary and understand the tasks given to them. The press? Watergate made them what they are today and more journalism graduates aspire to writing a best seller. Yes, they will lie if they have to, too. Trump's promises? Yes, they are out there, but he knows where he put them. The rest? Just an exercise in trip wires. NO one man has ever fulfilled the promise of draining the swamp. Just ask David Stockman why Reagan's "revolution" failed. Too many wannabes in a town that is corrupt, from top to bottom.
Assad cleared these terrorists out as soon as he could to rescue his people from overseas born and based barbarian invaders.
So I take it your now up to speed stick to facts not WP or CNN fantasy island stuff.
