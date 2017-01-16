Merkel Says EU’s Fate is in Its Own Hands After Trump’s Remark on 'Smart' Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — She responded to criticism levelled by US President-elect Trump against her migration policy and his praise for UK’s "smart" decision to "get out" of the European Union, in his interview with the Times and Bild newspapers.

"I think we, the Europeans, have our fate in our own hands. I will continue pressing for intensive and most importantly forward-looking cooperation between the 27 member states," she told reporters in Berlin.

Merkel pledged to work toward boosting the European Union's economic strength, make its decision-making bodies more efficient, and put on a united front to terrorism and threats to the bloc's internal security and common borders.

Merkel underscored she planned to work together with Trump’s administration once he is in office, "and then we will see what kind of a deal we can reach," she added. Trump is scheduled to be sworn in this Friday.