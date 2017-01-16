Register
17:35 GMT +3
16 January 2017
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017

    Trump's Administration Should Not Use Sanctions to Pressure Moscow - Russian MP

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    The incoming US administration should not use the issue of lifting anti-Russian sanctions as means of leverage on Moscow, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, Alexei Pushkov, said Monday.

    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Kremlin Comments on Trump's Statement on Lifting Sanctions in Exchange for Nukes' Reduction
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump said in a Sunday interview with The Times and Bild that US sanctions against Russia could be lifted in exchange for a bilateral agreement on the reduction of nuclear weapons.  Trump noted in the interview to the newspaper that such an approach would result in "de-escalating international tensions".

    "New US administration should not consider lifting sanctions as means of leverage to get concessions from Moscow. [Outgoing US President Barack] Obama tried to do this. The result is well-known," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.

    The Kremlin spokesman commented on the issue on Monday, saying that Russia is not currently engaged in nuclear disarmament talks with the United States.

