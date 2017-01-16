Trump's Administration Should Not Use Sanctions to Pressure Moscow - Russian MP

"New US administration should not consider lifting sanctions as means of leverage to get concessions from Moscow. [Outgoing US President Barack] Obama tried to do this. The result is well-known," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.
Новой адм. США не следует считать отмену санкций рычагом для получения уступок от России. Обама пытался этого добиться. Результат известен.— Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) 16 января 2017 г.
The Kremlin spokesman commented on the issue on Monday, saying that Russia is not currently engaged in nuclear disarmament talks with the United States.
All comments
Show new comments (0)