17:36 GMT +316 January 2017
    Yars MIRV-equipped ICBM, on its mobile Kamaz transporter

    New US-Russian Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty 'Possible Under Three Conditions'

    US President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could lift sanctions imposed on Russia in exchange for a major nuclear arms reduction treaty. Defense analyst Igor Korotchenko told RIA Novosti that the deal could only be reached if the United States and its allies meet three conditions.

    "If the incoming US administration is truly willing to discuss nuclear arms cuts, then Russia is ready to take part in these talks on three conditions. The first one involves transporting all US tactical nuclear armaments from Europe back to the US," Korotchenko, chief editor of the Russian magazine National Defense, said.

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
    Trump Speaks: US President-Elect's Statements Before and After Election
    The US-built tactical nuclear bombs have recently made headlines when the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced that the B61-12 warhead life extension program (LEP) had entered the production engineering phase. This is the final stage before production, which is scheduled to begin in 2020. The bombs are stationed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Turkey.

    Under the second condition, the treaty will cover nuclear arsenals of the United States, the United Kingdom and France on the one hand and Russia's nuclear potential on the other, the expert explained.

    The third condition will see the United States sign a legally binding document limiting Washington's global missile defense initiative, Korotchenko said. This agreement will cover land bases, as well as the sea-based component of the program.

    The star atop the Vodovzvodnaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Grand Kremlin Palace, and the Church of St. John Climacus the Ivan the Great Bell Tower
    Kremlin Comments on Trump's Statement on Lifting Sanctions in Exchange for Nukes' Reduction
    In 2016, the US-built NATO-operated Aegis Ashore missile defense site became operational in Deveselu, Romania. The second Aegis Ashore base located in Redzikowo, Poland, is scheduled to be completed in 2018. The system is ostensibly aimed at protecting Washington's allies in Europe from the nuclear threat from Iran. Russia has voiced its deep concerns over the initiative's true goals, saying it is detrimental to regional security and stability.

    Korotchenko also said that the US will also have to pledge to refrain from deploying missile defense system to space.

    "These [three] issues could be combined into a single 'package' along with a new treaty on the reduction of strategic offensive arms," he said. "If they are part of the talks, then it clearly makes sense to conduct negotiations on nuclear arms cuts with the incoming US administration."

    Russia and the United States signed the latest nuclear arms reduction treaty, known as New START, in 2010. The agreement entered into force in 2011 and is expected to expire in a decade.

    US President-elect Donald Trump gives a press conference January 11, 2017 in New York
    Trump Shares View on Foreign Policy, Ties With Russia, Urges Nuclear Disarmament
    Earlier on Monday, US President-elect Donald Trump spoke in favor of cutting nuclear armaments "very substantially," adding that "nuclear weapons should be way down." He also suggested that he will try to negotiate "some good deals with Russia," offering sanctions relief in exchange.
    Korotchenko brushed this idea off, saying that these issues should be addressed separately.

    "The issue of nuclear arms reduction, involving Russia and the United States, must be resolved without reference to partially lifting sanctions which Washington imposed on Russia," he said.

      ivanwa88
      The three Russian preconditions circumspectly addresses the main aggravators that have been pushing the proposed signatory parties towards a nuclear war.
      It removes the manoeuvre to hem in and advantage a first strike position which is vital and essential that those conditions and possibilities are eliminated forever.

      Lets hope this is signed sealed and delivered the only apprehension is why does it not deal with other nuclear nations if not as main signatories at least identification of weapons in stock and a secondary signatory application to meet certain requirements/standards.

      It will be a huge kudos to the new US administration if they agree to Russia's pre-proposal to meet Trumps initiatives and concerns.
      My prayers and hopes for the world in the passing of this proposal goes to all parties,good luck the world depends on your generosity of spirit and goodwill to mankind.
      ivanwa88
      By Paul Craig Roberts

      It did not take long before we knew there was no hope of change from President Obama. But at least he went into his inauguration with an unprecedented number of Americans on the Mall showing their support for the President of Change. Hope was abundant.

      But with Trump, we are already losing faith, if not yet with him, at least with his choice of those who comprise his government even before Trump is inaugurated.

      Trump's choice for Secretary of State not only sounds like the neoconservatives in declaring Russia to be a threat to the United States and all of Europe, but also sounds like Hillary Clinton in declaring the South China Sea to be an area of US dominance. One would think that the chairman of Exxon was not an idiot, but I am no longer sure. In his confirmation hearing, Rex Tillerson said that China's access to its own South China Sea is "not going to be allowed."

      Here is Tillerson's statement: "We're going to have to send China a clear signal that first, the island-building stops, and second, your access to those islands also not going to be allowed."


      Print version
      Font Size


      I mean, really, what is Tillerson going to do about it except get the world blown up. China's response was as pointed as a response can be:

      Tillerson "should not be misled into thinking that Beijing will be fearful of threats. If Trump's diplomatic team shapes future Sino-US ties as it is doing now, the two sides had better prepare for a military clash. Tillerson had better bone up on nuclear power strategies if he wants to force a big nuclear power to withdraw from its own territories."

      So Trump is not even inaugurated and his idiot nominee for Secretary of State has already created an animosity relationship with two nuclear powers capable of completely destroying all of the West for eternity. And this makes the US Senate comfortable with Tillerson. The imbeciles should be scared out of their wits, assuming they have any.


      One of the reasons that Russia rescued Syria from Washington's overthrow is that Russia understood that Washington's next target would be Iran and from a destroyed Iran terrorism would be exported into the Russian Federation. There is an axis of countries threatened by US supported terrorism-Syria, Iran, Russia, China.

      Trump says he wants to normalize relations with Russia and to open up business opportunities in the place of conflict. But to normalize relations with Russia requires also normalizing relations with Iran and China.

      Judging from their public statements, Trump's announced government has targeted Iran for destabilization. Trump's appointees as National Security Advisor, Secretary of Defense, and Director of the CIA all regard Iran incorrectly as a terrorist state that must be overthrown.

      But Russia cannot allow Washington to overthrow the stable government in Iran and will not allow it. China's investments in Iranian oil imply that China also will not permit Washington's overthrow of Iran. China has already suffered from its lost investments in Libyan oil as the result of the Obama regimes overthrow of the Libyan government.

      Realistically speaking, it looks like the Trump Presidency is already defeated by his own appointees independently of the ridiculous and completely unbelievable propaganda put out by the CIA and broadcast by the presstitute media in the US, UK, and Europe. The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, and BBC have lowered themselves below the National Enquirer.

      Possibly, these statements from Trump's appointees are nothing but what is required to be confirmed and are not operational in any sense. However, it is possible to stand up to the bastards in confirmation hearings. I stood up in my confirming hearing, and the embarrassed Democrats requested that the entire hearing be deleted from the record.

      If the Chairman of Exxon and a Lt. General are not capable of standing up to the imbecilic Congress, they are unfit for office. That they did not stand up is an indication that they lack the strength that Trump needs if he is to bring change from the top.

      If Trump is unable to change US foreign policy, thermo-nuclear war and the destruction of Earth are inevitable.

      Paul Craig Roberts

      www.paulcraigroberts.org
      cast235
      Well thought, but NOT enough.
      First removing U.S nukes from Europe is a PLUS, or place nukes in Cuba, Mexico, and mid east. How that FEELS?

      About nuclear reductions, TRUMP will obey, but next president will expand and violate at will, and when Russia also respond, SANCTIONS!!!
      That's why I believe this deals are POINTLESS and ONLY fuel the possibilities of sanctions when west interest is at stake or whatever regime NAZI changes west wants.

      Russia KEEP'S the vicious circle of the reductions that always end in the same way. Russia is LIED.
      WORST when sanctions regime starts, Russia gets sanction and NOT only by U.S.

      And will grow much worst, IF Russia keeps this pattern. It should include ALL global nuclear powers. Not just Russia.

      And should be ONLY about warhead count. But unfortunately once talks begin, DUMB Russian negotiators, act like MINIONS celebrating all proposals. And will include launchers, vehicles and way way more.
      Turning the deal into STUPIDITY for Russia and one that west will violate.

      The ONLY possibility is thru warhead reductions as their useful life ends. But Russia will be destroying from planes to subs like FOOLS. While west keeps all.
      DON'T be NAIVE. And what about China, Israel, and many others? NO?
      then this is outright STUPID!!
