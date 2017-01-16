Tehran Waiting to See Trump's Administration Approach to Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He stressed that confrontation would lead to regrettable consequences for the United States.

"At present, the other side [the US] has the two options of interaction or confrontation but undoubtedly, the other side cannot decide about the results and consequences of any measure. Every one should come to consider this point in his/her calculations that the Islamic Republic of Iran will have reactions appropriate to the behavior and performance of the other side," Kamalvandi said as quoted by Fars news agency.

Trump was very critical of the Iran nuclear agreement during the 2016 presidential election, characterizing it as one of the worst in history and promising to revoke it.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries — China, France, Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom plus Germany — signed a deal ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual sanctions relief.

The agreement came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential.