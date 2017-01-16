Senior Russian Diplomat, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Astana Meeting on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Astana talks are expected to be followed by a new round of negotiations on Syrian peace in Geneva on February 8.

"The sides exchanged opinions on urgent issues of the regional agenda with the focus on resolution of the Syrian crisis, including in the context of the January 23 international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana and the planned resumption, on February 8, of inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue in Geneva in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.