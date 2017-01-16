Register
16:04 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A Russian Su-30 aircaft on a runway at the Hmeimim airbase in Syria

    Russia's Deal With Turkey on Flights Over Syria is More Than Meets the Eye

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    11182161

    Russia and Turkey have reached an agreement on ensuring flight safety over Syria as both countries are conducting military operations aimed at destroying radical groups active in the war-torn country. The document will make these counterterrorism campaigns more efficient, political analyst Alexander Perendzhiev told RIA Novosti.

    Perendzhiev, a lecturer at the Plekhanov Russia University of Economics, referred to the document as a "meaningful legal step" which both countries made with regard to joint activities in Syria, adding that it sets clear rules aimed at preventing aerial incidents from taking place.

    Fighters from the former Al-Nusra Front -- renamed Fateh al-Sham Front after breaking from Al-Qaeda -- advance at an armament school after they announced they seiged control of two military academies and a third military position on August 6, 2016, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
    © AFP 2016/ Omar haj kadour
    Syrian Truce: There is More to Opposition's Demands Than Meets the Eye
    In particular, the deal "will help to avoid" incidents like the downing of a Russian Su-24 bomber in late 2015. On November 24, the Turkish Air Force shot down the Russian aircraft which was on an anti-Daesh mission over Syria, citing airspace violations. The Russian Defense Ministry later released evidence showing that the plane had not crossed into Turkey. The incident sent relations between the two countries into a deep freeze. The bilateral relationship was restored after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "This memorandum confirms that Turkey acknowledges that similar incidents should not take place," Perendzhiev observed.

    Astana golden hour. Kazakhstan
    © Flickr/ mariusz kluzniak
    Major Reasons Why Astana, Rather Than Geneva, Has Chance to Bring Peace to Syria
    The Russian Defense Ministry unveiled the agreement last week, saying that the Turkish delegation traveled to Moscow to sign the memorandum.

    Retired Lieutenant General Evgeny Buzhinsky, who headed the International Treaty Directorate at the Russian Defense Ministry, noted that the deal between Russia and Turkey has a higher chance of succeeding than a flight safety agreement between Moscow and Washington.

    In 2015, "we reached a similar agreement with the United States, although it does not work sometimes. The deal signed with Turkey has a higher chance of success" since Moscow and Ankara enjoy a working relationship, while Russia's relations with the US are strained at the moment, he explained.

    Both experts indicated that the document will have a positive impact on counterterrorism efforts in Syria.

    Perendzhiev suggested that the document shows that both Russia and Turkey are determined to defeat radical groups in Syria. The deal will also help Russia decrease its military presence in the embattled Arab country since Turkey's operation complements Russia's efforts, he added.

    Buzhinsky pointed to the issue of target distribution, saying that the deal will allow both countries to "strike significantly more targets by covering different areas" instead of "duplicating each other's efforts."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia Acting as Guarantor of Syrian-Kurdish Talks on Federalization
    Russia Working with Iran, Turkey, UN to Restore Water Supply to Damascus
    Key Reasons Why Carter's Comments on Russian Operation in Syria Are 'Delusional'
    Turkey Should Stop 'Flannelling Both Russia, US, Choose Moscow as Ally'
    Tags:
    bilateral cooperation, counterterrorism, deal, flight safety, Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, Syria, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      In such a deal, it does not matter the complexity of the political and on the ground issues are, the outside world see Russia as an incapable, in fear of, and weak player on Syria behave.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok