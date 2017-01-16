Germany in Talks With New US Administration on Iran Nuclear Program Deal

BERLIN (Sputnik) — In an interview with The Times, US President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed he was "not happy with the Iran deal," calling it "one of the worst deals ever made."

"When we talked [with Washington], the agreements were in force. They are still in effect. We have an interest to work for the right agreements to remain in force. I can confirm that we, in the appropriate way, resumed the negotiations with the new [US] administration," Schaefer said.

In July 2015, Iran and six international mediators reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) aimed at guaranteeing the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.

On January 16, 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified Tehran’s compliance with the JCPOA, opening way for Iran's return to the international oil market. The same day, the European Union announced that it was lifting sanctions against Iran.