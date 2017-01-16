Special Forces Presence in North Kosovo Violates All Agreements

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state, which was unilaterally proclaimed in 2008. Kosovo is recognized by over 100 UN member states.

"Albanians have sent a Kosovar police unit, equal to our counter-terrorist unit, to the Serbian territory, violating all agreements reached with Brussels and NATO. I do not know whether they have had a permission from NATO, but there was no permission from Serbs," Vucic said, as broadcast by the PINK channel.