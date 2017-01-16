'Domestic Political Struggle' Behind Next Pentagon Chief's Criticism of Russia

Despite Trump’s numerous calls to normalize ties with Russia, Mattis is a vocal critic of Moscow and endorses a more hardline approach.
During hearings in the US Senate, he criticized Russia saying that it "had chosen to be a strategic competitor [to the US], an adversary in key areas."
"Russia is the principle threat to the United States," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
He also said he was "all for engagement" with the Russians, but he warned of an "increasing number of areas in which we will have to confront Russia."
Mattis was always a "tough guy" and prefers a hardline solution to problems, especially regarding Russia, said Valeriy Garbuzov, director of the Institute for US and Canadian Studies, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.
"It would be too naïve to expect that the heads of the US State Department and the Defense Department will be Russia’s friends. This will not happen," he told RIA Novosti.
At the same time, the expert pointed out that despite Mattis’ rhetoric US President-elect Donald Trump and his team indicate willingness to have dialogue with Russia.
"If Washington and Moscow engaged in a pragmatic dialogue this would be what we need. As for political steps in practice, we’ll wait and see. I think that despite all such comments Trump’s administration will have a pragmatic attitude towards Russia. But a U-turn in US-Russia ties is unlikely," Garbuzov concluded.
The assumption was shared by Andrei Suzdaltsev, the deputy head of the Faculty of World Economy and International Relations at the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics.
"If they had portrayed themselves as advocates of US-Russia friendship they would have never secured their nominations," Suzdaltsev pointed out.
He continued: "The Russian establishment should understand that Washington and Moscow have different basic interests. The US will continue to advocate for a unipolar world in which Washington can make all final decisions. There are still a lot of differences between the US and Russia, including in the Middle East, in post-Soviet states, in Asia and Europe."
He explained that the issue of Russia’s foreign policy is often used as a tool in US domestic political struggle.
"Russia is the point where the interests of the Democrats and the Republicans collide. Russia is an issue used against Trump by his opponents," the analyst said.
"What we saw [during the hearings in Senate] is a routine. Political opponents were intimidating each other. The US always looks for foreign enemies. This is an important part of American politics," Suzdaltsev concluded.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Like it´s Zionazi offshoot in occupied Palestine, US wont work without an external enemy, it was not designed that way. USA has been at war 93% of it´s mere 240 years of existence as a violent, genocidal settler state, 222 Out of 240 Years – Since 1776 according to Washington´s blog.' Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Like it or not the US Empire war model has been blocked irreversibly so by Putin saying enough is enough no more interference to compromise competition and weaken Russia.
Mikhas
Trump couldn´t change that even if he wanted to. At one point or another he will have to go to war (China, Russia) and maintain the ongoing wars. The only "US" we will see as a functional somewhat peaceful power among others in a multipolar world, is in a de-imperialized, de-programmed disintegrated form. That´ll make America, as in the continent, not just the US, great again...
ivanwa88
For Mattis to carry on like a pork chop is ridiculous the US and NATO went way beyond acceptable terms and must retreat or go to war there is no further ground forward without war breaking out.
This tough guy stuff is school yard rubbish Mattis must now except Russia will not be confronted as he says on irreversibly scenarios that are already badly breached and must be brought back to a acceptable basis.
Russia was pushed beyond all reasonable limits and previous agreements and arrangements dishonoured in a foolish and pathetic attempt to start a colour revolution in Russia.
All that will happen if the US administration wont see reason and compromise is likely cause a colour revolution in the US. Of which the Democrats will not be advantaged.
Russia stayed the course after accepting a plea by Assad to save the Christians from being wiped out by US backed terrorists. There is no going back for Russia as it is plain to see if the US does not pull back and accept friendship then it only accepts Russia's defeat and subjugation.
Therefore its a fight to the death there is a small window if which the US does not display common sense and diplomacy and accepts Russia's place in the world then war is inevitable.
That acceptance starts with destructive intent of sanctions which are a hostile attempt to badly weaken Russia's economy and arouse the people to revolt which simply wont happen better to die free than live a slave. (was that Abraham Lincoln who famously said so)