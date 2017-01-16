EU to Continue Working on Implementation of Iran Nuclear Deal - Mogherini

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — In July 2015, Iran and six international mediators reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) aimed at guaranteeing the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.

"Today we mark the first anniversary of the beginning of the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal… We start the first council of the year with the proof that diplomacy works and delivers and the European Union will continue to work for the respect and the implementation of this extremely important deal, most of all for our security," Mogherini told journalists.

On January 16, 2016, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified Tehran’s compliance with the JCPOA, opening way for Iran's return to the international oil market. The same day, the European Union announced that it was lifting sanctions against Iran.