MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The nature of discussions on the issue will be determined by the position of the new US presidential administration, Peskov said.

"As far as the Ukrainian problem is concerned, without doubt it can be said with a high degree of probability that it will be a part of the agenda of the prospective Russia-US dialogue. Of course, we currently are unable to say which line these discussions and exchanges of opinions will take, it will largely depend on the position assumed by the new administration in Washington," Peskov told reporters.