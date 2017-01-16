Register
    Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Volodymyr Groysman addresses deputies at the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 14, 2016

    Ukraine's Prime Minister Pledges to Continue Country's Reforms

    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Politics
    The Ukrainian authorities intend to continue reforming the country in order to achieve stability in the state, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said Monday during a meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Biden flew in Ukraine earlier on Monday for a meeting with Groysman and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. Groysman and Biden discussed results of the Kiev-Washington cooperation under Obama administration, as well as Ukraine's reforms progress.

    President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko speaks during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada in Kiev
    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Poroshenko: Kiev Ready to Work With Trump, Hopes Ukrainian Issue to Remain Priority

    "I want to assure you that my government and I, as Prime Minister, are not going to stop on the way of reforming country. We will continue reforms, which will bring peace, stability and calmness to our state," Groysman was quoted as saying by Ukraine's cabinet press service.

    Building of the Federal Assembly Federation Council
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    Getting US Anti-Russia Sanctions Lifted Neither End-All Nor Strategic Goal - Russian Lawmaker

    He also thanked Biden for his efforts to mobilize international assistance and support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, praised the US stance toward Kiev, as well as the US training of Ukrainian armed forces and sanctions against Russia.

    Groysman noted the importance of US assistance in reforms launched by Kiev, namely in fight against corruption, decentralization and increasing energy security.

    The prime minister stressed Ukraine's readiness for further development of strategic partnership with the United States.

    The US Embassy in Kiev said Biden's visit was timed to the 25th anniversary of the US-Ukrainian diplomatic relations and emphasized the importance of US support for Ukraine. It was called into question after Donald Trump won US presidency last November amid accusations of alleged ties with Moscow.

    reforms, Joe Biden, Volodymyr Groysman, United States, Ukraine
