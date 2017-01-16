Ukraine's Prime Minister Pledges to Continue Country's Reforms

KIEV (Sputnik) — Biden flew in Ukraine earlier on Monday for a meeting with Groysman and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko. Groysman and Biden discussed results of the Kiev-Washington cooperation under Obama administration, as well as Ukraine's reforms progress.

© Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service Poroshenko: Kiev Ready to Work With Trump, Hopes Ukrainian Issue to Remain Priority

"I want to assure you that my government and I, as Prime Minister, are not going to stop on the way of reforming country. We will continue reforms, which will bring peace, stability and calmness to our state," Groysman was quoted as saying by Ukraine's cabinet press service.

He also thanked Biden for his efforts to mobilize international assistance and support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, praised the US stance toward Kiev, as well as the US training of Ukrainian armed forces and sanctions against Russia.

Groysman noted the importance of US assistance in reforms launched by Kiev, namely in fight against corruption, decentralization and increasing energy security.

The prime minister stressed Ukraine's readiness for further development of strategic partnership with the United States.

The US Embassy in Kiev said Biden's visit was timed to the 25th anniversary of the US-Ukrainian diplomatic relations and emphasized the importance of US support for Ukraine. It was called into question after Donald Trump won US presidency last November amid accusations of alleged ties with Moscow.