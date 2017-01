© AP Photo/ Cliff Owen Russian Ambassador to US Accepts Invitation to Trump’s Inauguration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Donald Trump is to be sworn in this Friday at a ceremony on Capitol Hill in the US capital of Washington, D.C.

"Yes, he is here," Tatiana Marchenko told RIA Novosti, confirming he would be present at the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.

Earlier, the spokesperson for Russia's Embassy in Washington said that Russia’s ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak received and accepted an invitation to the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.