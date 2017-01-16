Maduro Accuses Obama of Spreading War as He Holds Major Military Exercises

The drills were held across the South American state on land, sea and air, bringing together more than 76,000 soldiers and almost half a million civilians. They included practicing urban defense and the protection of coastal oil refineries.

According to Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the exercise has international-grade weaponry and broad popular support from social movements. On Saturday, thousands of citizens marched through Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela, to show their support for the nationwide action, overseen by President Nicolas Maduro.

"We're ready to defend our land, inch by inch, neighborhood by neighborhood, street by street," Maduro said during a drill in Miranda state.

The socialist government of Venezuela has been accusing US of attempting to overthrow it.

"From here we are alerting the American imperialists that we are a threat because we want peace, we're socialists, we're revolutionary and we're Chavistas," member of the National Assembly of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello told troops gathered at a military base in Caracas, as cited by the Hour.

"You, Obama, with your Nobel Peace Prize, have taken war to every corner of the Earth."

Meanwhile, the US administration on Friday extended an executive order declaring a national emergency against Venezuela, saying that conditions in the country haven't improved and that the government of Maduro was continuing to violate human rights. The 2015 order sanctioned seven officials who had jailed anti-government protesters during a wave of unrest which led to the deaths of more than 40 people.

Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez labelled the order a confirmation of Obama's legacy of "hatred" toward Venezuela.

Maduro's opponents say the president should focus on tackling economic collapse in Venezuela, as it has led to shortages of many basic items in shops and a high inflation rate. There are reports that the country is on the brink of famine.