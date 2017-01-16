Maduro Accuses Obama of Spreading War as He Holds Major Military Exercises

According to Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the exercise has international-grade weaponry and broad popular support from social movements. On Saturday, thousands of citizens marched through Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela, to show their support for the nationwide action, overseen by President Nicolas Maduro.
"We're ready to defend our land, inch by inch, neighborhood by neighborhood, street by street," Maduro said during a drill in Miranda state.
The socialist government of Venezuela has been accusing US of attempting to overthrow it.
"From here we are alerting the American imperialists that we are a threat because we want peace, we're socialists, we're revolutionary and we're Chavistas," member of the National Assembly of Venezuela Diosdado Cabello told troops gathered at a military base in Caracas, as cited by the Hour.
"You, Obama, with your Nobel Peace Prize, have taken war to every corner of the Earth."
Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez labelled the order a confirmation of Obama's legacy of "hatred" toward Venezuela.
Maduro's opponents say the president should focus on tackling economic collapse in Venezuela, as it has led to shortages of many basic items in shops and a high inflation rate. There are reports that the country is on the brink of famine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -2 | Edit | Delete The US should focus on the "national emergency" they have called Trump, instead of pretending to meddle in everybody's affairs. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I don't give a crap what happens to any of these freeloading socialists in any country. They ran out of of others peoples money and food so get to work or starve. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez labelled the order a confirmation of Obama's legacy of "hatred" toward Venezuela." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 5 days to go, but Obama wants yet another war started, before he leaves?
Andres
Tim - USA
marcanhalt
I have news for you, Sir; Obama's hatred is towards every living thing in his way. It is a wonder he can bridle in his peace prize.
anne00marie
How many nations that Obama and his financial mentor, Soros, crave war, regime change and colour revolutions either have no Rothschild Bank, or have paid off their Rothschild debt?