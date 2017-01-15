Pence: Trump’s Adviser Contact With Russian Ambassador 'Strictly Coincidental’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Beside one formal and "strictly coincidental" telephone call of Gen. Michael Flynn, the incoming national security adviser of US President-Elect Donald Trump, with the Russian ambassador, there was absolutely no contact between the Trump’s team and the Russian officials, US Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Sunday.

"Actually it was initiated when on Christmas Day, he [Trump’s adviser] had sent a text to the Russian ambassador to express not only Christmas wishes but sympathy for the loss of life in the airline crash that took place … It was strictly coincidental that they had a conversation, they did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia," Pence told the CBS News broadcaster.

Flynn also maintains contacts with other diplomats from approximately 30 countries, because that is his job duties as an incoming national security adviser to the US President, Pence stressed.

On Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey told the US Senate Intelligence Committee that he could not confirm or deny a pending investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia.

On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it has "high confidence" in Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.