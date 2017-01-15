Better US-Russian Ties Likely to Contribute to Defeating Daesh - Pence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pence added that US President-elect Donald Trump is open to improving the "terrible relationship" between Russia and the United States. He said that Trump is willing to improve relations between Russia and the United States by approaching the issue with "fresh eyes."

"In the president-elect you have someone who is willing to approach this terrible relationship the United States has with Russia today with fresh eyes, and at least be open to a better relationship with Vladimir Putin and with Russia," Pence told the CBS News broadcaster.

"Look, we have some common interests that would be well-served if we were able to improve our relationship with Russia, most notably the battle to defeat radical Islamic terrorism and to defeat ISIS [Daesh] at its source," Pence said.

Russia and the United States share a range of common interests that could catalyze the rapprochement process, the vice president-elect underlined.

Trump, who won the 2016 presidential election in the United States, and will be inaugurated on January 20, has repeatedly demonstrated willingness to normalize US relations with Russia after the bilateral ties deteriorated under Barack Obama.

On Friday, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that if Moscow and Washington got along under his presidency, there would be no need for sanctions.