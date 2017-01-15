Boris Johnson Condemns Execution of 3 Shiites by Bahraini Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The convicted men in Bahrain were executed by a firing squad, a week after the court upheld their death sentences over 2014 bomb attack.

"The UK is firmly opposed to the death penalty, and it is our longstanding position to oppose capital sentences in all circumstances. The Bahraini authorities are fully aware of our position and I have raised the issue with the Bahraini Government," Johnson said in a statement.

On Saturday, hundreds of Bahraini citizens took to the streets to protest against the planned execution, which is the first in last five years.

On March 3, 2014, a car exploded in the suburbs of the country's capital of Manama, killing two policemen and the law enforcement officer from the United Arab Emirates.