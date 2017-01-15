Dems Seem to Take Own Miscounts Out on Russia - Russian Security Council Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US domestic policy issues have resulted in President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the election, he emphasized.

"It seems that the Democratic Party is trying to take own miscounts and failures in the domestic policy out on Russia. The US citizens are not very much interested in the situation in the international arena. They are more concerned about the situation in the country. It was the US domestic policy failures, which led to the results of the election," Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

Patrushev also said that the outgoing US President Barack Obama's administration accusations of hacking by Russia were groundless and that the Security Council was ready to resume full format consultations with the United States under Trump's administration on the basis of mutual respect.