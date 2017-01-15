Register
18:50 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, US October 29, 2016.

    Dems Seem to Take Own Miscounts Out on Russia - Russian Security Council Head

    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Politics
    Get short URL
    117330

    US Democratic Party seems to be taking own miscounts in the domestic policy out on Russia, Russian Security Council's Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Sunday.

    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Obama’s Policy Defined Russia’s Ties With NATO, EU – Russian Security Council
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US domestic policy issues have resulted in President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the election, he emphasized.

    "It seems that the Democratic Party is trying to take own miscounts and failures in the domestic policy out on Russia. The US citizens are not very much interested in the situation in the international arena. They are more concerned about the situation in the country. It was the US domestic policy failures, which led to the results of the election," Patrushev told Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

    Patrushev also said that the outgoing US President Barack Obama's administration accusations of hacking by Russia were groundless and that the Security Council was ready to resume full format consultations with the United States under Trump's administration on the basis of mutual respect.

    Related:

    Clinton is 'Guilty as Hell': Trump Returns to His Campaign Rhetoric
    Ukraine's Efforts to Support Clinton, Sabotage Trump Backfire
    Moscow Slams Allegations That Russia Has Compromising Intel on Clinton as 'Hoax'
    Sessions as US Attorney General Pledges Recusal on Any Probes of Hillary Clinton
    Tags:
    Nikolai Patrushev, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      edover3
      These accusations against Russia are fake. Russia didn't undermine the elections or hack the DNC servers. These lies were made out of desperation by the democrats to cover up all their illegal and corrupt dealings, and to salvage the legacy of Obama's failed presidency by scapegoating Russia and suggesting that Trump won because Putin helped him, instead of the fact that Trump won because Obama did a bad job. This is what these whiny losers don't want to admit.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok