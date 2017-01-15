Register
17:19 GMT +3
15 January 2017
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

    Russia Hopes for Fruitful Anti-Terror Cooperation With US in 2017

    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    Get short URL
    29110

    Russia hopes to conduct constructive dialogue with the United States on fighting international terrorism in 2017, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also said that the administration of outgoing President Barack Obama undermined cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism.

    "Unfortunately, the Obama administration talked more than cooperated with us. Ultimately, it nullified the effectiveness of our cooperation with the United States in fighting against terrorism. We expect, however, that we will be able to establish constructive contacts with the US partners n 2017," Patrushev in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

    Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said.
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Russia Has Proof Some States, Foreign Companies Cooperate With Terrorists - Security Council Head
    The Russian Security Council is ready to resume full format consultations with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump's administration on the basis of mutual respect, he added.

    "In case of Donald Trump's administration interest we will be ready to resume full format consultations with US partners via the Russian Security Council," Patrushev said.

    He stressed that Moscow and Washington could discuss cooperation on digital security and fighting terrorism.

    "There are no illusions regarding quick easing of measures aimed at strategic containment of Russia. Consistent and hard work is needed in all spheres. We are ready for such work. Of course, [it should be built] on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Patrushev said, adding that it served interests of both nations.

    Related:

    Russia Has Proof Some States, Foreign Companies 'Cooperate With Terrorists'
    Libya Offers Trump Chance for US-Russia Cooperation in War on Terror - Report
    Terrorists Use Mustard Gas, Sarin in Syria, Iraq - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Russia, Turkey Agree to Coordinate Airstrikes Against Terrorists in Syria
    Tags:
    Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standards
Discussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      This will NOT happen so easily. Why?
      Trump do NOT have full control of military as many THINK. For this to take place you MUST depose Mc Cain and Graham and others , unfortunately. They will derail all efforts. The press will invent lies on no end. MSM is NOTORIOUS for lies.
      And congress will pass resolutions. Why not FORGET U.S, and just keep doing the good work in silence. Maybe TRUMP manages to find a way for cooperation. But DO NOT trust and in 8years all will be derailed and become lies.
      Like all promises when Soviet collapsed , all were LIES after LIE after LIE.
      with Putin confirming that all west every said became LIES.

      So why look for lore LIES?

      Just IF they cooperate FINE. Cooperation with west in Syria will mean ASSAD MUST GO first and foremost. AT least for now.
      And worst all will be to delay events , and lies and more lies.
    Show new comments (0)

