Russia Hopes for Fruitful Anti-Terror Cooperation With US in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also said that the administration of outgoing President Barack Obama undermined cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism.
"Unfortunately, the Obama administration talked more than cooperated with us. Ultimately, it nullified the effectiveness of our cooperation with the United States in fighting against terrorism. We expect, however, that we will be able to establish constructive contacts with the US partners n 2017," Patrushev in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.
"In case of Donald Trump's administration interest we will be ready to resume full format consultations with US partners via the Russian Security Council," Patrushev said.
He stressed that Moscow and Washington could discuss cooperation on digital security and fighting terrorism.
"There are no illusions regarding quick easing of measures aimed at strategic containment of Russia. Consistent and hard work is needed in all spheres. We are ready for such work. Of course, [it should be built] on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Patrushev said, adding that it served interests of both nations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This will NOT happen so easily. Why?
cast235
Trump do NOT have full control of military as many THINK. For this to take place you MUST depose Mc Cain and Graham and others , unfortunately. They will derail all efforts. The press will invent lies on no end. MSM is NOTORIOUS for lies.
And congress will pass resolutions. Why not FORGET U.S, and just keep doing the good work in silence. Maybe TRUMP manages to find a way for cooperation. But DO NOT trust and in 8years all will be derailed and become lies.
Like all promises when Soviet collapsed , all were LIES after LIE after LIE.
with Putin confirming that all west every said became LIES.
So why look for lore LIES?
Just IF they cooperate FINE. Cooperation with west in Syria will mean ASSAD MUST GO first and foremost. AT least for now.
And worst all will be to delay events , and lies and more lies.