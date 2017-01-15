Russia Hopes for Fruitful Anti-Terror Cooperation With US in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also said that the administration of outgoing President Barack Obama undermined cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism.

"Unfortunately, the Obama administration talked more than cooperated with us. Ultimately, it nullified the effectiveness of our cooperation with the United States in fighting against terrorism. We expect, however, that we will be able to establish constructive contacts with the US partners n 2017," Patrushev in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

The Russian Security Council is ready to resume full format consultations with the United States under President-elect Donald Trump's administration on the basis of mutual respect, he added.

"In case of Donald Trump's administration interest we will be ready to resume full format consultations with US partners via the Russian Security Council," Patrushev said.

He stressed that Moscow and Washington could discuss cooperation on digital security and fighting terrorism.

"There are no illusions regarding quick easing of measures aimed at strategic containment of Russia. Consistent and hard work is needed in all spheres. We are ready for such work. Of course, [it should be built] on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Patrushev said, adding that it served interests of both nations.