Reports on Reykjavik Summit With Putin Aim to Undermine Trump's Presidency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, British newsreader The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Trump plans to hold a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, which will also be the first Trump's foreign trip after assuming the office. A representative of Trump refuted the media report.

"This is nonsense, a UK attempt to undermine Donald Trump's presidency, they are unlikely to stop such attempts," the embassy's representative told RIA Novosti.