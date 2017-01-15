Register
15 January 2017
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Reports on Reykjavik Summit With Putin Aim to Undermine Trump's Presidency

    Media reports about a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump in Iceland's capital are "nonsense," aiming to undermine Trump's presidency, a representative of the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, British newsreader The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Trump plans to hold a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, which will also be the first Trump's foreign trip after assuming the office. A representative of Trump refuted the media report.

    "This is nonsense, a UK attempt to undermine Donald Trump's presidency, they are unlikely to stop such attempts," the embassy's representative told RIA Novosti.

      marcanhalt
      "This is nonsense, a UK attempt to undermine Donald Trump's presidency, they are unlikely to stop such attempts," the embassy's representative told RIA Novosti"

      Make no mistake about it, it is the failing UK that keeps using the 'red-headed ugly stepchild", called the US that is behind most of the nefarious activities goings on. And whether it is this person or that person in the UK, there hoitty-toitty control of the dancing man-i-kin is not to be overlooked. Trump has every right to thumb his nose at the Queen's invitation to "Come up and see me sometime, big fella."
