MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, British newsreader The Sunday Times newspaper reported that Trump plans to hold a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, which will also be the first Trump's foreign trip after assuming the office. A representative of Trump refuted the media report.
"This is nonsense, a UK attempt to undermine Donald Trump's presidency, they are unlikely to stop such attempts," the embassy's representative told RIA Novosti.
marcanhalt
Make no mistake about it, it is the failing UK that keeps using the 'red-headed ugly stepchild", called the US that is behind most of the nefarious activities goings on. And whether it is this person or that person in the UK, there hoitty-toitty control of the dancing man-i-kin is not to be overlooked. Trump has every right to thumb his nose at the Queen's invitation to "Come up and see me sometime, big fella."