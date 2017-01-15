'Historians Will Hardly Thank or Respect Obama for What He's Done'

Lepekhin, Director of the EurAsEC Institute, maintained that it was too early to provide a detailed evaluation of the Obama presidency, but doubted that it will be flattering.

"Historians will provide a detailed review of Obama's residency. I think that their assessments will hardly contain gratitude or respect for what Obama has done for the US," the analyst wrote for RIA Novosti. "Obama could have only inspired respect if he truly made life of Americans better, like he promised in 2008. This includes making the economy work for ordinary people, carrying out social programs in full, providing security to US citizens."

Lepekhin mentioned several negative implications of the Obama presidency. More terrorist acts have taken place in countries where the United States has waged the war on terror. The Pentagon has deployed US troops to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria instead of scaling down its military presence overseas, although the outgoing president promised to conduct a more reserved foreign policy when he came to power in 2008.

In addition, the national debt of the United States has more than doubled in the eight years Obama has been in office. "This means that the US is living at the expense of the world," he said.

In the analyst's view, the outgoing US president has carried out "botched policies" unveiled by his predecessor, George W. Bush. Lepekhin suggested that George W. Bush was probably the worst Republican president, saying that Obama "could well go down in history as the worst Democratic president."

The expert noted Obama's "promptness" as a positive quality, noting that he was as "reliable as a post player in a college basketball team." He also said that Obamacare was just about the only Obama's initiative which should be praised cautiously, but added that it has not been fully implemented.

On Friday, Congressional Republicans made the first step to repeal Obama's signature healthcare law, pledging to replace it with a more affordable and efficient program.