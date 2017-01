BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to China News Service, Qi Zhala, the region's Communist Party vice secretary, replaced Luosang Jiangcun, who had been governing Tibet since 2013.

Luosang in his turn was named the president of Tibet People's Congress Standing Committee.

China led a military assault on Tibet in 1950 which ended in the signing of the Seventeen Point Agreement with Tibetan leaders in 1951, giving Beijing control over the region's external affairs and establishing a military regime there. China believes that the region has been part of its territory for centuries.