General Staff Chiefs of 14 Anti-Daesh Coalition States Meet in Saudi Arabia

© AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File US Generals Try to Save Face in Mosul After Aleppo Liberation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Asharq Al-Awsat media outlet, the representatives of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey , the UAE and the United States are set to discuss possible ways to boost coalition efforts aimed at destroying the Daesh terror group, banned in many countries, including Russia.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

