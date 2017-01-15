German Officer Responsible for Elections Getting Ready to Counter Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The officer responsible for 2017 parliamentary election said that he was going to use state cybersecurity center to prevent any attempt to influence the election process.
"We are preparing ourselves for different cyberattack strategies, playing out potential scenarios," Sarreither told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper in an interview published Saturday.
In December 2016, reports emerged that the German government feared potential influence on the 2017 parliamentary elections from Russia after the US Central Intelligence Agency had accused Moscow of being allegedly behind cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee (DNC) computer systems in an attempt to influence the November US presidential election in favor of Donald Trump.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert US public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Oh yes. The "Ministry of Trues" works fast, very fast. A independent researcher working since years on chem-trails and other DNA changing techniques received a letter of the new Ministry he got sued over "terrorism".
Syria Forever
When the EUS people would have a closer look what the EUS "elites" decided the last month and years in combination with the new established laws of the countries and include the Lausanne agreement of 2008. Every government of the EUS has the right to shoot every citizen point-blank without a trail.