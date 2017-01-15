Palestine's Politicians to Discuss Beirut Conference Agreements at Moscow Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Beirut meeting took place on January 10-11, with the participation of Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement. The intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow are scheduled for January 15-17.

"We arrived at Moscow with agreements reached in Beirut, they are very important. During Moscow talks we will get deep into the details of the Beirut agreements and discuss other problems, especially in the political sphere," Qais Abdul Karim said.

He stressed that the DFLP, which is a part of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), received an invitation to Moscow meeting before the decision to organize meeting in Beirut was made.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon, Pool Moscow Voices Readiness to Host Israeli-Palestinian Leaders’ Talks

According to the DFLP representative, the Beirut talks participants discussed the possibility of holding elections in Palestine.

"These elections should be held on the basis of pro-rate representation, when each party plays a particular role in the decision-making process depending on its weight in Palestinian society," he said.

According to the Institute's director, Vitaly Naumkin, leaders of eight Palestinian fronts are expected to arrive in Moscow for informal talks on the restoration of national unity.