15 January 2017
    Visitors walk under flags of European Union and China in front of The Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (File)

    Europe Turning to China as Uncertainty Over Trump's Foreign Policy Looms

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Politics
    Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, including delivering a speech at the opening ceremony on January 17. China has been involved in various events by the WEF since 1979, but this year Xi Jinping is going to be the first Chinese leader to participate in the Davos meeting.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses guests and delegates at the UK-China Business Summit in Mansion House, central London, on October 21, 2015, on the second day of his state visit.
    © AFP 2016/ Leon Neal
    China’s President to Speak at Davos Economic Forum Opening on Jan. 17 – Foreign Ministry
    In order to arrange the visit, Beijing had to reconsider the usual schedule of Xi Jinping’s official visits.

    Diplomatic activities by the Chinese president in Geneva and Davos will have a serious influence on the global economic recovery, according to Ma Zhaoxu, head of the Chinese mission to the UN in Geneva.

    The diplomat also said that the world is now suffering a deep economic crisis and the lack of impetus for economic recovery.

    "President Xi's speech will help the international community find the direction to move forward as well as solutions to the world's tough challenges such as terrorism, refugee problems and climate change and other issues of widespread concern," he told Xinhua.

    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida
    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN ERNST
    China Open to Communication With US President-Elect Trump’s Team
    There are optimistic expectations in Europe for Xi Jinping’s visit to Davos, according to Yury Rubinsky, a senior researcher at the Institute for European Studies, at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "European analysts believe that Xi Jinping wants to show that Europe is the endpoint of China’s New Silk Road infrastructure route. This is especially important taking into account the role of Europe in the foreign policy strategy of the new United States presidential administration," Rubinsky told Sputnik Chinese.

    The expert noted that US President-elect Donald Trump has long been an opponent to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), two major deals endorsed by Barack Obama’s administration.

    Thousands of people demonstrate against the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in the centre of Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    TTIP Future Hinges on US Trade Policy Under Trump – Russian Trade Envoy
    "Europeans see no future in the TTIP. They are concerned. They don’t know what to expect from Trump’s administration. Xi Jinping’s visit to Davos may indicate that Europe sees China as an important partner amid the uncertainty in relations with the US and the future negotiations on Brexit," the expert pointed out.

    He suggested that for the European Union China’s role is going to increase in the near future.

    "In the event of a trade war between Washington and Beijing, Europe would not like being involved. This is a very important matter. This is not about China looking for support in Europe against the US. Europe doesn’t want to become a hostage of the situation," Rubinsky said.

    The visit by Xi Jinping in Davos can be regarded as the diplomatic start of 2017 for China. Geneva hosts several international organizations while China advocates for a system of global governance as well as globalization and liberalization of trade.

    A demonstrator holds a fan with No! TPP in a protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo
    © AFP 2016/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    Trump to Send China ‘Huge Gift’ by Withdrawing From TPP
    During his stay in Geneva, the Chinese president is expected to visit the offices of the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

    "All of the above proves that Beijing wants to develop multilateral diplomacy and support the UN’s constructive role in global governance. In terms of bilateral diplomacy, the visit shows that Switzerland is important for China," said Jia Lieying, an expert of the School of International Relations at the Beijing Language and Culture University.

    Switzerland was one of the first European countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with China. This was of major political importance for Beijing. In addition, in 2013, China and Switzerland signed a free trade deal. This was the first free trade agreement Beijing has signed with a European country. Currently, Switzerland is China’s seventh-largest trade partner. Moreover, Switzerland and China are actively developing financial cooperation.

    cooperation, foreign policy, visit, World Economic Forum, United Nations, European Union, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, Switzerland, United States
