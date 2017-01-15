Register
12:47 GMT +315 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Moscow's Tverskaya Street

    NATO Ignoring Russia's Attempts to Restore Dialogue, But 'Things Are Changing'

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Politics
    Get short URL
    4112125

    In 2016, Russia came up with several initiatives aimed at establishing contacts with the North Atlantic Alliance, particularly when it comes to arms control, but the bloc rejected all of them, German political analyst Dr. Christian Wipperfurth told Sputnik, adding that nevertheless relations between Moscow and NATO appear to be improving.

    The relationship between Russia and NATO is still stormy.

    "Many channels which were used to conduct dialogue during the Cold War no longer exist. This is a dangerous situation. However, regardless of war games, military deployments and the tense atmosphere there are positive signals. For instance, the arms control dialogue has been revived. Germany is making an effort to reboot the NATO-Russia Council (NRC)," he said.

    The NRC met several times last year following a two-year break caused by the outbreak of the Ukrainian civil war, which the West has blamed on Russia although the Kremlin has always denied these groundless claims. Russia unveiled an initiative aimed at improving air safety over the Baltics during the second meeting which took place in July 2016.

    American soldiers attend a official welcome ceremony for the US troops in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Obama's Last Trick: How to Evade a Russia-NATO Deal
    "Russia suggested that all military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea turn on transponders turned since several incidents happened last year," the analyst said. "NATO Secretary General appeared to have initially been open to the idea, asking Russia for additional information, which Moscow provided. But in late September NATO rejected the initiative, saying that the bloc's members agreed to foster political, but not military contacts with Russia."

    Wipperfurth, an expert on Russia's foreign policy, added that some NATO member states view a dialogue with Russia as counterproductive. Others, including Germany, France, Austria, Finland and Slovakia want to foster relations with Moscow.

    "I would point to differences within the alliance. In late September NATO refused to keep in touch with Russia, but decisions in the bloc are only made unanimously and Germany and France were against [such a move]. As a result, a compromise was reached. Although a specific initiative was rejected, the NRC was supposed to continue working. Right before Christmas another meeting took place. As such, I am happy with the way things are going in recent months," he said.

    Wipperfurth said that no big agreements are likely to be unveiled in the near term since "mutual trust" has been damaged, but certain steps could be made when it comes to arms control, trust building measures and counterterrorism efforts.

    Russian Arctic National Park expedition
    © Sputnik/ Vera Kostamo
    Ex-NATO Commander: Trump Should Cooperate With Russia in Arctic Despite Tensions
    The political analyst noted that NATO's relations with Russia could well be readjusted under the incoming Trump administration. 

    "Something will likely change, but it remains unclear in what direction. However, the new administration appears to view China as its main rival, if not an adversary. Until now Russia seemed to fit this mold. Americans seem to have understood that it will be very hard for them to compete with two powers. This is why they prefer to improve relations with one of them," he said.

    Related:

    US Establishment 'To Go to the Mat' to Prevent Trump's Détente With Russia
    First International NATO Troops to Arrive in Lithuania in Late January
    US-NATO 'Buildup on Russian Border Could Lead to Nuclear War' - Nobel Laureate
    From Opponent to Supporter: Norway on Its Way to NATO Missile Defense
    Tags:
    arms control, bilateral relations, dialogue, NATO, NATO-Russia Council, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      gavrilo
      NATO is USA+Five Eyes+Cannon Fodder
      Never Forget and Never Forgive the way they treated you from 1941-Today.
      There is not ONE agreement they ever respected.
    • Reply
      demooij
      NATO depend on button push strength. A total new industry giving work for thousands. The downside is reality games turning real. For the rest, it stimulate all industries to invent or try. With biblical peace this will stop. Worst, going backsword, for sure. War, preparing for it, is in humans genes. Thy need it. To show superiority and strength. Woman folks love it. Resulting in a new generation.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok