South Korean, Iraqi Foreign Ministers to Discuss Economic Ties Next Week

OSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Jaafari will exchange views on Tuesday on a number of bilateral and regional problems, including the issue of security on the Korean Peninsula and the situation in the Middle East, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministers plan to sign a memorandum of understanding on boosting cooperation in the spheres of diplomatic exchange and training and in joint scientific projects, according to the news agency.

Jaafari reportedly plans to hold meetings with South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn and businesspeople during his four-days visit.