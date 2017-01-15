Iceland Ready to Organize Summit for Trump, Putin - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iceland expressed readiness to organize summit for US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but has not yet received a query, local media reported Sunday, citing foreign ministry.

"The Icelandic government has not received a query with regards to this. If officials in Washington DC make a formal request for the Icelandic government to organise a summit in Reykjavik we will look at it positively and make this our input to improve relations between the US and Russia, remember the summit at Hofdi house in 1986," Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said, as quoted by the Iceland Monitor news portal.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Trump plans to hold a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, as it was three decades ago between the two countries.