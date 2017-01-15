Iceland Ready to Organize Summit for Trump, Putin - Reports

"The Icelandic government has not received a query with regards to this. If officials in Washington DC make a formal request for the Icelandic government to organise a summit in Reykjavik we will look at it positively and make this our input to improve relations between the US and Russia, remember the summit at Hofdi house in 1986," Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson said, as quoted by the Iceland Monitor news portal.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Trump plans to hold a summit with Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, as it was three decades ago between the two countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A nice meeting place. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump's not in office yet, Thor. lol He's doing all he can do at the moment.
anne00marie
jas
Great to know this is already moving forward a bit. Restorations of normal relations with Russia is crucial for peace. McCain is taking us to nuclear war.