Chinese Foreign Ministry Says One-China Policy ’Non-Negotiable’

© AFP 2016/ STAFF Trump: One China Policy on Taiwan an Issue to Be Negotiated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump, when asked about the policy on China, told that "everything is under negotiation including One China," to the Wall Street Journal.

"The one-China principle, which is the political foundation of the China-U.S. relations, is non-negotiable. In order to avoid disruption to the sound and steady development of the China-U.S. relations and bilateral cooperation in key areas, we urge relevant parties in the U.S. to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question," Lu said in a statement.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and only the government of the People's Republic of China is legitimate, Lu stressed.

After Chinese Nationalist forces were defeated by Mao Zedong’s Communists, the Nationalist government moved to Taiwan in 1949. Since then, Beijing has viewed the self-ruled, democratic island as a breakaway province. The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and sticks officially to the "One China" position, but has kept informal relations with the island after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.