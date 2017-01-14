Register
    Who is Really Behind Unverified 'Trump Dossier'?

    Politics
    While the US intelligence community and the British government signal they have nothing to do with the unverified report on Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia, a former British intelligence agent believed to be behind the so-called "Trump dossier" has gone underground. So who is Christopher David Steele?

    A former British intelligence operative who is believed to be behind the highly controversial and unverified "Trump dossier" has vanished without a trace from his home in Surrey.

    It's hardly surprising given the fact that Christopher David Steele has become the name on everyone's lips after being unmasked by the Wall Street Journal.

    "Christopher Steele, 52, fled from his home in Surrey on Wednesday morning after realizing it was only a matter of time until his name became public knowledge," The Telegraph reported Thursday, adding that the former spy was "terrified for his safety."

    So, who is Christopher David Steele?

    Claims That Russia Tried to 'Recruit' Trump 'Nonsense' - Russian Foreign Ministry
    According to reports, Steele, a former British MI6 agent, is also the co-founder of a London-based investigative firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, Ltd.

    Citing people familiar with Steele's activities Mark Hosenball of Reuters noted that Orbis Business Intelligence was hired by England's Football Association (FA) to investigate FIFA. Reportedly, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) met Steele before opening a major investigation into alleged soccer corruption.

    Hosenball noted that during the presidential campaign the former British operative was initially hired by FusionGPS, a US-based political research firm, to investigate Trump on behalf of his Republican rivals.

    "Steele was kept on assignment by FusionGPS after Trump won the nomination and his information was circulated to Democratic Party figures and members of the media," he noted.

    According to the journalist, Steele's dealing with the FBI on Trump began in July 2016; however, "people familiar with the inquiries" said that Steele soon grew frustrated with the "slow progress" of the investigation and stopped working with the agency. Eventually, the report found its way to US mainstream media sources.

    Richard Behar, the Contributing Editor of Investigations for Forbes magazine, shed some light on Steele's past. Citing a diplomatic service list published by the British government the journalist wrote that Steele was posted to the UK's Moscow embassy in 1990 with the title of "Second Secretary (Chancery)."

    "It's unclear how long he remained in that position, but he subsequently served as a 'First Secretary' with the UK's Foreign & Commonwealth Office in 2003, as well as 'First Secretary (Financial)' at the UK's Paris embassy in 1998," Behar remarked.

    The journalist highlighted that in 2010 Steele was one of four British intelligence officers to be invited to "a black tie gala dinner in central London" to celebrate the 100th anniversary of MI6.

    According to the Daily Mail, Steele's name first appeared on a list of MI6 agents back in 1999. Reportedly, the list was published online by former British spy Richard Tomlinson.

    The US mainstream media started to circulate parts of Steele's controversial dossier on Tuesday. The document in question contained unverified and even bizarre information about US President-elect Donald Trump's alleged ties with the Russian intelligence.

    However, the allegations were immediately dismissed by the US President-elect as nonsensical and "fake."

    "I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!" Trump tweeted.

    ​Interestingly enough, after the US mainstream media called "an ex-MI6 agent" a source of the controversial report, the UK government issued a so-called D-Notice to British media, asking them not to print the operative's name, the Register tweeted Wednesday.

    "In view of media stories alleging that a former SIS officer was the source of the information which allegedly compromises President-elect Donald Trump, would you and your journalists please seek my advice before making public that name," the document said as quoted by the Register.

    Still, both US intelligence community and the UK government refused to have anything to do with either the "dirty dossier" or its alleged author.

    "I emphasized that this document is not a US Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC," US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stated just before the Wall Street Journal unmasked the former British spy.

    For her part, UK Prime Minister Theresa May told a press conference Friday that it was "clear" that Christopher Steele "hasn't worked for the UK Government for years."

    "Intelligence insiders now claim the Trump dossier is a 'complete fraud'," Trump tweeted Saturday.

      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      Here is my take on this:


      EXPANSION OF A COMMENT TO AN ARTICLE BY KIM SENGUPTA IN THE INDEPENDENT

      This story of Christopher Steele and his dossier on Trump and Russia is as phony as it gets.

      Steele, an ex-MI-6 officer now working as a private consultant, was commissioned for a large fee (said to have been £130,000) from a Republican opponent of Trump to dig some dirt out on Trump. My guess would be the extremely sleazy Ted Cruz who had more campaign funds than he knew what to do with.

      After Trump won the nomination, payments were continued by a Democratic source. Gee, I wonder who? Perhaps a dishonest candidate who won the Democratic nomination with dirty tricks, who also had more campaign funds than could be used sensibly, and who proceeded to spend $1.2 billion on a failed campaign?

      After Trump’s election, Mr. Steele is said to have continued his work for free because he “was so concerned.” Have you ever heard of such wealth-connected operators working for nothing? Out of concern? It’s the equivalent of a top corporate lawyer claiming he worked away on a brief out of pure concern. It just does not happen. It is preposterous.

      The public can be so gullible about such matters simply because most of people are honest, and security service people, including former ones earning big livings on commissions from sleazy politicians, are anything but. Many of them are even borderline psychopaths who enjoy throwing monkey wrenches into things, especially when they are paid handsomely for doing so.

      Steele’s information supposedly came from “solid gold” contacts in Russia, but please remember that the politics of any large country includes wealthy or influential enemies of its current government. Would it be hard to find such people in America if you were inquiring about the Clintons or Obama? It would not. Such a statement about sources tells us precisely nothing, and we have no supporting evidence at all for this silly dossier just as we had no evidence for claims of Russia’s hacking the DNC.

      Steele is said to have given information to MI6 and to have cut his communication with the FBI, to whom he had earlier supplied it, out of frustration with their inaction sometime before the election. Finally, he is said to have turned to the press, to the American magazine, Mother Jones.

      For those who don’t know, Mother Jones is a kind of slushily-progressive publication in part supported by a foundation. It is almost certainly one of many publications secretly subsidized by CIA. Virtually any liberal or progressive publication in the United States since the Cold War has been secretly subsidized by them.

      Such support arrangements are not even always even known to a magazine’s management. CIA used to secretly finance many progressive publications in the US, such as the old Saturday Review of Literature. It gathered information from them and used them for planting stories.

      Other publications, such as those of the former Time-Life, were associated secretly to CIA through family ownership connections, in that case, Henry Luce. It was no accident when Time-Life immediately bought the Zapruder film of Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, and it was kept out of the public domain for years with suggestions, when it finally did surface, of expert editing.

      So, we come around full circle back to the CIA associated with some of the original phony stuff about Trump, undoubtedly manufactured under Obama’s direction. This is what they do. They did it for the First Gulf War. They did it for the invasion of Iraq. They did it for the horrors in Syria. More than half a century later, they still are lying about the assassination of a president, as well as a host of other matters.

      Please remember that much of what security services, such as MI6 or CIA, do is foment trouble for others, manufacture documents, and create deliberate confusion and dark operations. They are not harmless information collection agencies.

      Steele is not some honest information broker handing over his findings a bit late. That is a completely disingenuous, and an unquestionably contrived, description of what has happened with this dossier.

      The description plays to the publicity-created image much of the public have of security services like MI6 or CIA being honest public servants. They are not. They have never been. They were not created to be.

      The reality is something far closer to a dirty trickster doing what dirty tricksters do, and for big pay.

      Why else has Steele run away into the night?
