19:43 GMT +314 January 2017
    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

    Relocation of US Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Not to Bring Peace

    © AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ
    15221

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the promise of Donald Trump to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will not promote settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah July 28, 2013
    © REUTERS/ Issam Rimawi/Pool/File Photo
    Abbas Calls Paris Conference ‘Last Chance’ to Resolve Conflict With Israel
    ROME (Sputnik) – Possible relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will not promote settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

    "If that will be a decision of [US President-elect Donald] Trump, it will not promote peace. Hopefully, that will not happen," Abbas said in Rome, opening the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.

    He pointed out that he had met with Pope Francis, who said that Vatican recognized Palestine as an independent state.

    "Hopefully other countries will follow the Holy See’s example," Abbas added.

    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv.
    © AFP 2016/ Jack Guez
    PLO to Revoke Recognition of Israel if Trump Moves US Embassy to Jerusalem
    Trump promised to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and picked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is a strong supporter of the State of Israel, as his nominee for US ambassador to the United Nations.

    Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

      jas
      I hope Trump understand that moving the embassy will put Jerusalem in even more danger and will not really have any positive effect at all. It will only weaken support for Israel by strengthening the opposition's will. The first order of business is for the US to stabilize the Middle East and stop reaping chaos.
