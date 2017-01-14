Relocation of US Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Not to Bring Peace

"If that will be a decision of [US President-elect Donald] Trump, it will not promote peace. Hopefully, that will not happen," Abbas said in Rome, opening the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.
He pointed out that he had met with Pope Francis, who said that Vatican recognized Palestine as an independent state.
"Hopefully other countries will follow the Holy See’s example," Abbas added.
Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I hope Trump understand that moving the embassy will put Jerusalem in even more danger and will not really have any positive effect at all. It will only weaken support for Israel by strengthening the opposition's will. The first order of business is for the US to stabilize the Middle East and stop reaping chaos.
