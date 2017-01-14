Relocation of US Embassy From Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Not to Bring Peace

ROME (Sputnik) – Possible relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will not promote settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

"If that will be a decision of [US President-elect Donald] Trump, it will not promote peace. Hopefully, that will not happen," Abbas said in Rome, opening the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See.

He pointed out that he had met with Pope Francis, who said that Vatican recognized Palestine as an independent state.

"Hopefully other countries will follow the Holy See’s example," Abbas added.

© AFP 2016/ Jack Guez PLO to Revoke Recognition of Israel if Trump Moves US Embassy to Jerusalem

Trump promised to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and picked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who is a strong supporter of the State of Israel, as his nominee for US ambassador to the United Nations.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.