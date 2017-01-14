Register
14 January 2017
    A giant European Union flag is unfurled over the facade of Barcelona's La Pedrera building

    German, Italian Elections in 2017 Likely to Reshape States' Policies EU MP

    © AP Photo/ Manu Fernandez
    UK independent member of the European Parliament Janice Atkinson said the year 2017 may bring significant changes to the policies of Berlin and Rome.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich – The federal election in Germany and Italy's parliamentary elections, both due in 2017, may bring changes to the states’ policies in the areas of economy, border control and approach to the European Union, UK independent member of the European Parliament Janice Atkinson told Sputnik Saturday.

    "Italy and Germany also have a huge chance in forthcoming elections to take a significant role in shaping their countries' economies, borders and approach to the EU. For far too long the elites — the old politics — have operated consensually, ignoring the will of the people, as we have seen in the UK and US," Atkinson said.

    Speaking about the European right-wing parties represented in the European Parliament’s Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group Atkinson stressed that "we all share the values of democracy, border control, fighting jihadism, an end to Schengen, a return to nation state sovereignty and either exiting or severely re-shaping the EU."

    Painted Matryoshka dolls, or Russian nesting dolls, bearing the faces of German Chancellor Angela Merkel an US President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    Guess Which Country German Intel Blames for "Undermining" Europe-US Relations
    On January 21, the ENF group will hold a meeting of European right-wing and anti-immigration parties which will gather leaders of Italy's Northern League, Dutch Party for Freedom, France's Front National, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), as well as independent leaders.

    Germans will vote in the federal election in the fall 2017. The political landscape of Germany could change, as the support of such parties as the right-wing AfD is growing, amid a number of problems in Germany, such as the influx of refugees, including from Syria. The party supports the idea of tackling the migration processes and is supportive of settlement of the civil war.

    Italy was due to hold elections in 2018, however, on December 6, Italian Interior Minister Angelino Alfano said that the country could hold snap parliamentary elections as early as February 2017, following the resignation of the country's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi amid the failure of the government-proposed constitutional referendum.

