Syrian Ceasefire Improves Humanitarian Situation in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian ceasefire regime has created conditions for improving the humanitarian situation in the country and efforts in the political settlement of the crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad discussed the preparations for the Astana peace talks on Syrian settlement.

"During the discussion, an exchange of opinions concerning the situation in Syria took place. Speakers expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Syrian ceasefire regime creates conditions for improving humanitarian situation in country and efforts on political settlement of the crisis under the UN security council resolution 2254", the statement said.

"The preparation for the international meeting on Syrian crisis resolution in Astana scheduled for January 23 has been also discussed," the statement added.