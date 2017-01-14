Syrian Ceasefire Improves Humanitarian Situation in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian ceasefire regime has created conditions for improving the humanitarian situation in the country and efforts in the political settlement of the crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.
"During the discussion, an exchange of opinions concerning the situation in Syria took place. Speakers expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Syrian ceasefire regime creates conditions for improving humanitarian situation in country and efforts on political settlement of the crisis under the UN security council resolution 2254", the statement said.
"The preparation for the international meeting on Syrian crisis resolution in Astana scheduled for January 23 has been also discussed," the statement added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Instead, place batteries to STOP ISRAELI AGGRESSION in Syria . End the ATTACKS> Bring tanks etc to watch border.
cast235
THIS is a distraction , they re arming and re grouping.
And U.S , NATO are arming them.
BEGIN by stop Israel advantage at GOLAN. Teach them a LESSON they will NEVER forget.
begin blocking the high and clear advantage point at Golan. erect walls IF need be. Create FOG.
Keep watch at border to end trespassing. Although they claim that IF it''s Russian equipment it can be easily destroyed or walked around.
And that ONLY U.S have real equipment to stop Israeli military.
that's said by Israel military ..Not me.
they sued this knowledge, to trespass into Syria and destroy a nuke plant.
Russia should build one in RETALIATION.