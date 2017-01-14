Putin-Trump Meeting Could Be 'New Starting Point for US-Russia Relations'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump can become a new starting point for US-Russian relations, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, Alexei Pushkov, said Saturday.
"Trump is making a big bet on a meeting with Putin. This meeting could become a new starting point in relations between Russia and the United States, despite skeptic opinions," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter.
Republican nominee Donald Trump won the November 8 US presidential election, beating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump has repeatedly expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia.
