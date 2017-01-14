Putin-Trump Meeting Could Be 'New Starting Point for US-Russia Relations'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump can become a new starting point for US-Russian relations, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house, Alexei Pushkov, said Saturday.

"Trump is making a big bet on a meeting with Putin. This meeting could become a new starting point in relations between Russia and the United States, despite skeptic opinions," Pushkov wrote on his Twitter.

Speaking in a Friday interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said that he was ready to meet with Putin after the January 20 inauguration as the US president.

Republican nominee Donald Trump won the November 8 US presidential election, beating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump has repeatedly expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia.

