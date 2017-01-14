Obama Will Soon See His Sanctions Policy Against Russia 'Torn to Pieces'

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – On Friday, Obama ordered to prolong for one more year punitive measures against Russia imposed in March 2014 on the pretext of developments in Crimea and Ukraine.

"Obama showed that he did not understand anything by extending sanctions against Russia. The outgoing president will soon see his policy torn to pieces," Pushkov posted on his Twitter account.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Malgavko Winter Wonders of Crimea 10

Speaking in a Friday interview with The Wall Street Journal, US President-elect Donald Trump said he would keep the late December sanctions in place "at least for a period of time," adding that if Russia and Washington get along under his presidency, there would be no need for sanctions in an atmosphere of cooperation.

Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations of interference in Ukraine’s affairs, and has pointed out that Crimea held a popular referendum in which the vast majority of residents voted to rejoin Russia.

