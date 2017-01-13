Russian Embassy Silent on Talks Between Ambassador, Trump Advisor Flynn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, US President-elect Donald Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer said Flynn and Kislyak have spoken about putting together a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin after the inauguration on January 20.

"The embassy does not comment on multiple contacts, which are carried out on a daily basis with local interlocutors," the press office stated.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump has made a number of statements on the need for the United States to improve relations with Russia.