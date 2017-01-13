Register
20:58 GMT +313 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Two US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters fly near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. File photo

    Dangerous Game: The World Sees 'Close Calls' With Pentagon in Middle East

    © REUTERS/ Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald
    Politics
    Get short URL
    254771

    The Pentagon has raised the alarm over the alleged "dangerous rapprochement" between Russian and US aircraft ignoring the fact that the US Air Force's operations over Syrian airspace are illegal. While accusing Russia of aggression, the US dropped over 26,000 bombs in seven countries in 2016, killing thousands of innocent civilians in the process.

    The world is witnessing a number of "close calls" with Pentagon jets and warships in the Middle East, RIA Novosti political analyst Alexander Khrolenko noted in his recent op-ed.

    "A 'dangerous rapprochement' between the Pentagon and mankind resembles nothing so much as an undeclared third world war, whose flywheel is being constantly spun by Washington," Khrolenko wrote.

    Russian Su-24 tactical bombers at the Hmeimim airbase in the Latakia Governorate of Syria
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia Conducts Planned Rotation of Aircraft in Syria
    The political analyst referred to an incident which reportedly took place in the skies of Syria earlier this month and was blamed on Russian pilots by the Pentagon. Khrolenko reminded his readers that the US Air Force's operations in Syria have no legal ground.

    On January 9 The Wall Street Journal reported an alleged "dangerous rapprochement" of Russian and American aircraft over Syria, citing US Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Corcoran.

    "Rarely, if ever, do they respond verbally. Rarely, if ever, do they move. We get out of the way. We don't know what they can see or not see, and we don't want them running into one of us," Brig. Gen. Corcoran complained.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense dismissed the allegations. Commenting on the matter, Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov highlighted that, being highly skilled, Russian pilots observe all safety precautions.

    He pointed out that neither Brig.Gen. Corcoran, nor other Pentagon officials have ever raised the question during regular video conferences between the Ministries.

    "It can be explained by the fact that the US Air Force and the [US-led] international coalition try to act in secrecy during their operations in Syria," he noted, "Our American colleagues do not like to notify us of their aviation combat employment plans. This allows the coalition's planes to evade responsibility for civilian deaths and destruction of civilian objects in cases of tragic 'mistakes'," he added.

    However, in the context of the ongoing anti-Russian propaganda campaign it appears that there could be yet another explanation.

    The official welcome ceremony for the US troops convoy in Zagan, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    US Military in Europe: Deterring Russia Has Failed, Containment on the Way
    "It is difficult to understand whether the statements made by General Corcoran are his honest opinion or if he, like many others, was used by the outgoing US administration in the course of their farewell Russophobic spectacle," Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik Russian geopolitical analyst Konstantin Sokolov echoed Maj. Gen. Konashenkov's assumption.

    The situation in Syria dramatically changed following Russia's involvement in the country's affairs. The recent developments on the ground have tipped the balance in Russia's favor. Thus, unsurprisingly, the US-led coalition is currently at pains to gain the upper hand, Sokolov assumed.

    He underscored that the Pentagon's "close calls" allegations are just hearsay as no investigation into the matter has yet been carried out.

    "In this case, it is unclear who approached whom. It should be investigated. And now, when the blame is pinned without any proof, it is clear that this is nothing more than a political demarche," Sokolov told Radio Sputnik.

    However, there is more to the episode than meets the eye, according to Alexander Khrolenko.

    The RIA Novosti political analyst drew attention to a series of similar episodes involving Pentagon military servicemen.

    Czech soldiers set up security during a military advisory team training exercise at US Army Europe's Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, Dec. 1
    © Flickr/ U.S. Army Europe Images
    Training Bridge 2017: NATO's Efforts to Increase Pressure on Russia to Prove Futile
    On January 8, the US Navy destroyer Mahan fired warning shots at four Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz, just a dozen nautical miles from Iran's territorial waters, Khrolenko remarked.

    On January 7, American troops as well as hundreds of heavy tanks, self-propelled howitzers and other military vehicles were dispatched to Eastern Europe under a planned NATO operation aimed at countering a non-existing "Russian aggression."

    But this is just the tip of the iceberg, the political analyst emphasized.

    Citing the US-based CFR think tank's recent report, Khrolenko highlighted that in 2016 the US has dropped about 26,171 bombs in seven countries although Washington isn't officially waging any wars on other nations.

    "In 2016, the US dropped more than 26 thousand bombs in seven countries. The US' bombs killed thousands of civilians — in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan. At the same time, Washington constantly accuses Russia, China, Syria and other countries of aggression, expansionism and cruelty. It issues numerous statements about 'dangerous rapprochements' with US planes and ships in different parts of the planet. What's going on?" Khrolenko asked rhetorically.

    In light of this it will be no easy task for Donald Trump, the next US administration, and the Pentagon to return to a realistic foreign policy, he noted.

    Related:

    Pentagon Backs Expanding Flight Deconfliction Agreement With Russia in Syria
    'Russia is the Principle Threat to the United States' - Pentagon Chief Nominee
    More Money: Pentagon Approves $125 Billion Nuclear Submarine Expansion
    Pentagon Seeking to Speed Up Campaign to Crush Daesh in Syria
    US, Russia Hold Video Conference on Flight Deconfliction in Syria - Pentagon
    Tags:
    military aircraft, The Syrian war, Russian Defense Ministry, Pentagon, Igor Konashenkov, Strait of Hormuz, Iran, Europe, Syria, United States, Russia, Eastern Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok