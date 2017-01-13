Golden Handshake: Obama Lifts Economic Sanctions on Sudan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Outgoing US President Barack Obama revoked executive orders placing sanctions on Sudan, citing the country’s progress in ending military offenses and improving humanitarian aid, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"I have determined that the situation that gave rise to the actions taken in those orders related to the policies and actions of the government of Sudan has been altered by Sudan's positive actions over the past 6 months," Obama stated. "I have determined that it is necessary to revoke sections 1 and 2 of Executive Order 13067 and to revoke Executive Order 13412 on July 12, 2017."

