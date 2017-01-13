Sanction War Will End Soon - Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow should operate under the assumption that both anti-Russia sanctions and countermeasures will soon lose their effectiveness, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said Friday.

"Perhaps it is time to understand that the sanctions will soon cease to have effect, and so will counter-sanctions," Shuvalov said at the Gaidar Forum.

He noted that Russia's countermeasures expire on December 31, 2017.

