Ray of Hope: US to Lift Trade Sanctions Against Sudan for 1st Time Since 1997

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The plan will allow Sudan to buy farming resources and attract much-needed investment from the United States to help its failing economy, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Among conditions set for Sudan to implement in return is setting forth efforts to improve access for aid groups, stopping the bombing of insurgent territory, and cooperating with US intelligence officials, the paper continued.

While Sudan has reportedly shown early signs of good faith and cooperation, the plan is set to include a six-month review period to ensure that Sudan complies with all agreements. If the African nation does not meet the terms of agreement within this period of time, the sanctions can be reinstated.

In 1997, the US government found Sudan responsible for continued support of international terrorism, efforts to destabilize neighboring government, as well as extensive human rights violations. In response, Washington issued a sanctions program which imposed comprehensive trade sanctions and blocked assets of the Sudanese government.

