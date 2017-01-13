Register
    A Sudanese man waves his national flag in Khartoum on July 9, 2011 hours before South Sudan officially declares independence from the north

    Ray of Hope: US to Lift Trade Sanctions Against Sudan for 1st Time Since 1997

    © AFP 2016/ ASHRAF SHAZLY
    Politics
    For the first time in two decades, the US government plans to announce and sign a plan, which will lift trade sanctions against Sudan in exchange for the African nation ending support for rebels in neighboring South Sudan, among other provisions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The plan will allow Sudan to buy farming resources and attract much-needed investment from the United States to help its failing economy, The New York Times reported on Friday.

    This photo taken on July 1, 2016 shows men and women waiting to be registered as displaced persons in a South Sudan Redcross compound in Wau, South Sudan
    © AFP 2016/ CHARLES LOMODONG
    South Sudan on Brink of 'Rwanda-like' Genocide, UN Warns
    Among conditions set for Sudan to implement in return is setting forth efforts to improve access for aid groups, stopping the bombing of insurgent territory, and cooperating with US intelligence officials, the paper continued.

    While Sudan has reportedly shown early signs of good faith and cooperation, the plan is set to include a six-month review period to ensure that Sudan complies with all agreements. If the African nation does not meet the terms of agreement within this period of time, the sanctions can be reinstated.

    In 1997, the US government found Sudan responsible for continued support of international terrorism, efforts to destabilize neighboring government, as well as extensive human rights violations. In response, Washington issued a sanctions program which imposed comprehensive trade sanctions and blocked assets of the Sudanese government.

    Sudanese flag
    © AFP 2016/ ASHRAF SHAZLY
    Sudanese flag

