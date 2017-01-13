Kremlin Unfamiliar With Alleged UK Author of Trump 'Dossier'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin is not familiar with a former intelligence officer form the United Kingdom who is alleged to have authored a so-called Russian dossier on US President-elect Donald Trump, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"We said everything about this report. We said that it can hardly be called a report. Our discussions of this forgery are finished. We do not discuss forgeries this long," Peskov told journalists.
The memos, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, alleged that Russian intelligence had cultivated Trump and had collected compromising material on Trump.
The Kremlin said earlier that Russia does not engage in collecting so-called compromising material on political figures.
