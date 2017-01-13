Register
13:22 GMT +313 January 2017
    Moscow Kremlin towers (from left): Konstantino-Yeleninskaya, Nabatnaya, Tsarskaya and Spasskaya

    Kremlin Unfamiliar With Alleged UK Author of Trump 'Dossier'

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Politics
    The Kremlin spokesman said it was time to finish discussions about the fake report.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Kremlin is not familiar with a former intelligence officer form the United Kingdom who is alleged to have authored a so-called Russian dossier on US President-elect Donald Trump, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

    "We said everything about this report. We said that it can hardly be called a report. Our discussions of this forgery are finished. We do not discuss forgeries this long," Peskov told journalists.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    'Fake News' vs Trump: US President-Elect, Mainstream Media Expressing Mutual Distaste
    The Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter on Wednesday that ex-MI6 officer Christopher Steele was the author of the alleged dossier that was widely spread across media outlets.

    The memos, which BuzzFeed admitted were unsupported and which the CNN did not fully disclose due to lack of independent corroboration, alleged that Russian intelligence had cultivated Trump and had collected compromising material on Trump.

    The Kremlin said earlier that Russia does not engage in collecting so-called compromising material on political figures.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov, Britain, United States, Russia
      marcanhalt
      I wonder if there is a link between BuzzFeed and Charlie Debno, two outlets that have nothing but mischief on their minds. I wonder, too, what Trump meant, in his press conference, that BuzzFeed will feel the pressure. Ben Smith (an alias I am sure) is the "Editor in Speech" at BuzzFeed. His attempts to not even distance himself in this foray, with Fox News, showed me that I don't want him as a neighbor. He is not a clean man, by any means. I, definitely, know that I would not put out any clean laundry if he were working from home.
