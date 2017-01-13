Register
    Japan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi will pay a visit to Moscow on January 16-18

    Japan’s Deputy Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on January 16-18 Ministry

    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Astachov
    Japan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi will pay a visit to Moscow on January 16-18 as part of a larger visit to Greece, Russia and Denmark, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

    South Kurils
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Krivosheyev
    Russia-Japan Joint Activity on S Kurils to Contribute to Peace Treaty – Abe
    TOKYO (Sputnik) According to the statement, Kishi will fist go to Greece on Saturday, then to Russia, and later – to Denmark, and will finish the trip next Thursday.

    In Russia, the Japanese diplomat will compare notes with the Russian officials concerning the implementation of agreements reached between Russia and Japan during the two countries’ leaders’ meeting in December. Kishi will also discuss various issues of bilateral relations with the representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    On December 15-16, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As a result, the sides agreed to establish joint economic activities on the disputed Southern Kurils in a bid to create a favorable atmosphere for talks on a peace treaty between the countries.

      cast235
      Will he FINALLY explain what Russia will get?
      To this second all is about JAPAN . And the offer been a peace treaty,. REALLY?
      They making cash to derail China Philippines accords and kick China OFF Philli.
      Hopefully, is a smart move.
      No Russian lands, in no way, nor laws, nor dual citizens.
      Japanese could live IF they want. BUT!! As Russian citizens or like any other immigrant,

      Be careful, because U.S E.U , U.K NATO are seeking to disappear Russia.
      What's left of it anyways. Thanks to STUPIDITY..

      I heard a clip, that said, They will let this parts go , IF they were not in this area.
      During Russian STUPIDITY days.
      IF they wanted Russia in Europe as equal they would had NEVER done that. They don't do it to Israel, E.U, Spain, U.K, and many others ONLY Russia. For been sooooo STUPID as to listen to west BULL HORN. Then the shame and inferiority feel. Gorbachev is awaking , to a NIGHTMARE!!
      Now he knows why the Clinton's were LAUGHING their lungs out.
    Ok