In Russia, the Japanese diplomat will compare notes with the Russian officials concerning the implementation of agreements reached between Russia and Japan during the two countries’ leaders’ meeting in December. Kishi will also discuss various issues of bilateral relations with the representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
On December 15-16, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As a result, the sides agreed to establish joint economic activities on the disputed Southern Kurils in a bid to create a favorable atmosphere for talks on a peace treaty between the countries.
