07:41 GMT +313 January 2017
    Cuban and US flags are seen outside the private restaurant La Moneda Cubana in Havana on March 17, 2016

    Cuba Calls End of Wet-Foot, Dry-Foot Policy ‘Important Step’ for Ties With US

    Cuba considers the US decision to end the "wet-foot/dry foot" policy an important step in bilateral relations, the Cuban government said in a statement.

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Thursday, President Barack Obama ordered the US Department of Homeland Security to end the "wet-foot/dry foot" policy and to remove unauthorized Cuban nationals from the United States.

    "An important step in the progress of bilateral relations has taken place on January 12 with the signing of an agreement between the governments of Cuba and the United States, which came into force that day, aimed at ensuring a regular, safe and secure migration," the Cuban government said in a Thursday statement, as quoted by Radio Reloj.

    Obama explained on Thursday that the new regulations will allow the United States to treat Cuban migrants the same way as migrants from other countries and that the Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of its nationals.

    The US Department of Homeland Security is also ending the Cuban Medical Professional Parole Program, allowing Cuban medical personnel to be eligible to apply for asylum at US embassies and consulates worldwide.

