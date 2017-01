© AFP 2016/ SERGEI SUPINSKY Poroshenko to Meet US Vice President Biden on Sunday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Ukraine and Switzerland January 15-18 to engage in a bilateral and multilateral activities, the White House said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Vice President will travel to Kyiv, Ukraine and Davos, Switzerland," the release stated. "In Ukraine, the Vice President will participate in bilateral meetings with President [Petro] Poroshenko and Prime Minister [Volodymyr] Groysman… while in Switzerland, the Vice President will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos."