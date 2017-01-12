US Needs to Prevent Russia From Domination in Arctic - Pentagon Chief Nominee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States needs to make sure Russia is not expanding its presence in the Arctic region, retired Gen. James Mattis said during his confirmation hearing for the position secretary of defense in the US Senate on Thursday.

"We are going to have to… make certain that we are not seeing an expansion of these efforts to dominate," Mattis told the Senate Armed Services Committee when asked what was Russia trying to achieve in the Arctic by conducting a massive military buildup.

